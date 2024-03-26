Eat Today - New 3201 S Grand Blvd
Food
Starters
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Roasted chicken sautéed with garlic, onions, garnished with lettuce, homemade sauce, and salsa
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Lettuce, homemade sauce, and salsa
- Side Caesar Salad$9.00
Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese, and crouton
- Triangular Samosa Prime Beef$6.00
Chopped prime beef mixed with hot green peppers, onions, and garlic stuffed with homemade flat bread
- Triangular Samosa lentil$5.00
Whole lentil mixed with hot green peppers, onions, and garlic stuffed with homemade flat bread
- Spice Homemade Chili$10.00
Chopped prime beef cooked with hot green pepper, garlic, onions, tomatoes, and beans finished with homemade spice
- French Fries$4.00
Salads
- Guacamole Salad$10.00
Chopped avocado mixed with hot jalapeño, tomatoes, red onions, black pepper, olive oil, cilantro, and finished with homemade dressing
- Chickpea Salad$10.00
Chickpea mixed with jalapeño, tomatoes, red onions, black pepper, green peppers, olive oil, and finished with homemade dressing
- Kale and Brussels Salad$10.00
Shredded brussels mixed with fresh kale, dressed in our homemade Caesar, garnished with chickpea, capers, and croutons
Entrées - Vegetarians
- Veggie Lover Combo$20.00
A combination of collard green, yellow split peas, black beans, beets, and string beans
- Eat Today California Beans$15.00
Fresh beans cooked with jalapeño, tomatoes, garlic, onions, and rosemary
- Eat Today Cauliflower$15.00
Fresh cauliflower cooked with jalapeños, carrots, garlic, onions, and rosemary
- Eat Today Broccoli$15.00
Fresh broccoli cooked with jalapeño, carrots, garlic, onion, and rosemary
- Black Beans$15.00
Fresh black beans cooked with jalapeño, tomatoes, garlic, onion, and rosemary
- Collard Green$15.00
Finely chopped collard greens are steamed and cooked with jalapeños, garlic, and onion
- Split Yellow Pea$15.00
Split yellow peas simmered in a mild sauce of garlic, onions, and turmeric, herbs, and finished with special spices
- Sesame Tofu$15.00
Golden fried tofu tossed with a sweet sauce
- Spicy Tofu$15.00
Golden tender tofu cooked with jalapeños, tomatoes, garlic, onion, and rosemary
- Spinach$15.00
Finely chopped spinach steamed and cooked with jalapeños, garlic, onion, and rosemary
- Mushroom$15.00
Fresh mushroom sautéed with tomato, onion, garlic, green pepper, and finished with home-made sauce
Entrée - Meat
- Beef Roast$17.00
Roasted beef sautéed with olive oil, rosemary, garlic, onion, tomato, and green pepper
- Lamb Roast$18.00
Roasted lamb sautéed with olive oil, rosemary, garlic, onion, tomato, and green pepper
- Chicken Roast$17.00
Roasted chicken sautéed with olive oil, rosemary, garlic, onion, tomatoes, and green peppers sautéed
- 5 Pieces Chicken Wing$12.00
Served with home-made hot sauce or sweet chili and seasonal veggie
- 10 Pieces Chicken Wing$23.00
Served with home-made hot sauce or sweet chili and seasonal veggie
- Grilled Chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken sautéed with olive oil, garlic, tomato, and green pepper
- Meat Lover Combination$19.00
A combination of roasted beef, chicken, lamb, and seasonal veggies